Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.38-$8.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARE traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,769. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

