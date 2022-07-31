Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $11.18 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 59,201,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,608,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.