Alien Worlds Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

