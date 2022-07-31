Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

ALKS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

