Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($269.39) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €177.32 ($180.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €203.39. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.