Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($269.39) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALV opened at €177.32 ($180.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €203.39. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
