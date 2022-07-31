Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

