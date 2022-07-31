Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

