Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $155.50 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

