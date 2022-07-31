Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion. Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

