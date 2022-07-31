Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

