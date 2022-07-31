Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.