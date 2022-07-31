Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.45.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

