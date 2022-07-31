Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.88.

AMED traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 688,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $264.10.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

