Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens cut their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $264.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

