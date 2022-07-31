AMEPAY Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

