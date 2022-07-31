American Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 3,244,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,306. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

