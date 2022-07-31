American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

