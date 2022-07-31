American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.32. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

