AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $880.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

