Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 101 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

