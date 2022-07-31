Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.39 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.81.

