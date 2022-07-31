Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

