Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 85 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after buying an additional 220,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $238.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.