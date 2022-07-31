Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

