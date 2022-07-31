Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,455,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.2 %

JOE opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.20. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

