AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

