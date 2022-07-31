AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,009 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,106,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $151,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

