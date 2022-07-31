Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.06).

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($23,961.45).

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.80. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £233.44 million and a P/E ratio of 523.01.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

