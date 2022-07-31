Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $47.43

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

WERN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile



Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

