Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 43.5% in July

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BUD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,845. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
