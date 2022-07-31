Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 43.5% in July

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BUD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,845. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.