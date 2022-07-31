Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362,459.37

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $362,459.37 and approximately $140,961.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00104024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00248439 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008354 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

