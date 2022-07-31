Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.