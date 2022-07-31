Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.
Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:APLE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.69.
Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.