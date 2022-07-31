Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

