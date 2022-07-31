Arbidex Market Capitalization Achieves $14,857.13 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $14,857.13 and approximately $453.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,802.93 or 0.99995484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

