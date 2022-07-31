ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. 404,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

