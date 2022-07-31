ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $88.60. 404,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

