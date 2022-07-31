Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE AWI opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

