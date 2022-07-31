Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Asana by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Asana by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.