ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,179. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. ASGN’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

