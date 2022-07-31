ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.44 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average of $588.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

