ASTA (ASTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $231,198.00

ASTA (ASTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, ASTA has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ASTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $231,198.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com.

ASTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. "

