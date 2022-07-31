Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 176.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Athenex Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. Athenex has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.91.

Get Athenex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Athenex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.