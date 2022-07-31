Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $289.14 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Audius has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $289.14 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

