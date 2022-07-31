Aurora Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $84,591.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,408.94 or 1.00011388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00182925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

