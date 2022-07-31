Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 845,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $181,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Autodesk by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 61,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

