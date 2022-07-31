AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,157 shares of company stock valued at $94,687,399 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

