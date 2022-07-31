Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

