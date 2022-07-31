AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.76-$9.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.94. 890,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

