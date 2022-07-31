AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.76-$9.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

