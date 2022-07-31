AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.76-$9.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 890,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,019. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.